United Way Kickoff: Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center

Joe visits Via to check out the services they offer and to make some delicious smothered pork chops with Stephen Foots at the Dauphin Street Cafe!

Via is one of the 46 partner agencies supported by the United Way of Southwest Alabama. Via’s mission is to promote a healthy, active, independent lifestyle among adults. Via/SCS advocates, teaches, and leads healthy aging programs and initiatives for the surrounding community.

Programs Offered at Via:

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, specialized fitness classes, and more than 40 health, fitness, and enrichment programs.

GrandFriends Adult Daycare Program

Veterans Daycare & Veterans Programs

Volunteer Guardian Program

Drive-Through Community Food Distributions/Emergency Food Pantry

Transportation

Neighbor-To-Neighbor Check In Service

Outreach To Seniors in Income-Based Housing

Information & Assistance

Onsite Cafeteria - Dauphin Street Café

Intergenerational Programs

About Dauphin Street Café:

Dauphin Street Cafe is open to the public. No vaccination is required to dine onsite. To-go orders are welcome.

Open Monday - Friday 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Lunches are $8 and come with one entree, two sides, roll, dessert, and tea OR Combo daily luncheon is $7 with choice of ham or turkey sandwich, salad, chips, and tea.

Find the menu here.

All proceeds generated from the Cafe’ are invested directly into the Center, supporting programs and services such as our Fitness Center, Pickleball, the GrandFriends Adult Daycare, and Covid safety and health equipment and supplies.

To find out more about Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment, visit https://viamobile.org.

WAYS TO GIVE TO THE UNITED WAY OF SOUTHWEST ALABAMA:

Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.

Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response

Visit www.uwswa.org

Call 251.433.3624

