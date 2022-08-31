Advertise With Us
United Way of Southwest Alabama President Jill Chenoweth on the 2022 UWSWA Campaign

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Way of Southwest Alabama President and CEO Jill Chenoweth joined us on Studio10 to talk about their mission. They say United Way of Southwest Alabama’s mission is to improve the quality of live in our community.

She discusses how they work with community leaders and partner agencies to mobilize resources to help provide the building blocks for a better life.

In doing so, she emphasizes just what your donations mean to United Way.

If you’d like to give or learn more about how you can help:

Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response

www.uwswa.org

251.433.3624

