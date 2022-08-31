United Way of Southwest Alabama President Jill Chenoweth on the 2022 UWSWA Campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Way of Southwest Alabama President and CEO Jill Chenoweth joined us on Studio10 to talk about their mission. They say United Way of Southwest Alabama’s mission is to improve the quality of live in our community.

She discusses how they work with community leaders and partner agencies to mobilize resources to help provide the building blocks for a better life.

In doing so, she emphasizes just what your donations mean to United Way.

If you’d like to give or learn more about how you can help:

Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response

www.uwswa.org

251.433.3624

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.