Virginia Guy of the Drug Education Council talks about the United Way
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Virginia Guy, executive director of the Drug Education Council, talks about the mission of the United Way of Southwest Alabama.
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.