Votes being tallied in Daphne to decide property tax increase to help schools

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Preliminary tallies favor a proposed property tax increase to help schools.

Voting results from the Daphne Civic Center indicated 317 votes in favor to 260 against the 3 mill tax.

There are still 4 other polling stations that need to be tallied.

FOX10 News will have the final count once it becomes available.

