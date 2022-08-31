Votes being tallied in Daphne to decide property tax increase to help schools

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Preliminary tallies favor a proposed property tax increase to help schools.

Voting results from the Daphne Civic Center indicated 317 votes in favor to 260 against the 3 mill tax.

There are still 4 other polling stations that need to be tallied.

FOX10 News will have the final count once it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.