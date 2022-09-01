‘Great accomplishment’; USA constructing tower to receive signals from satellite in space

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama says they want to improve radio signals for your devices, and they’re doing this with a satellite that is ‘out of this world’... literally.

JagSat-1 is a satellite created by both USA students and professors. It was launched to the space station on the Space-X rocket in June.

Now, they’re preparing to get signals from it.

Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering Dr. Samuel Russ says he hopes the feedback from the satellite will tell him more about radio signals and how to make them better.

“JagSat-1 is currently sitting at the space station. On Tuesday, it’s going to get kicked out into space, and once it is kicked out, it’ll make measurements and start trying to communicate with Earth,” Russ explained.

The tower is going to be installed on the roof of Shelby Hall, the engineering building on South Alabama’s campus.

Dr. Russ credits Dr. Spencer, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at USA, with designing the satellite.

“Dr. Spencer actually designed the instrument to make the measurement,” Russ stated. “His instrument makes that measurement about 100 times faster than the existing instrument. So the goal of the satellite is to show that we can make that measurement.”

Dr. Russ adds that he is excited to see how JagSat-1 will impact the future for the better.

“This will help us contribute to the worldwide research community,” Russ said. “When I became an engineer, I never thought I’d actually build and launch a satellite, right? It’s really cool, and our students can say the same thing. They literally built and launched a satellite.”

Visit the link here to follow JagSat-1′s journey in orbit.

