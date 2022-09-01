Heat stays with us, a few storms may pop up later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a hot day on the Gulf Coast, the heat will still be in place today. There won’t be any rain this morning, but we may see a few storms pop up this afternoon that can produce heavy rain and lightning.

Rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range. That will increase sharply starting tomorrow and as we head into the holiday weekend. Coverage will reach 70% or higher so have a Plan B ready to go if you have any outdoor plans. A stalled front will contribute to the higher number of storms, but when a Low forms on the front that could give us our wettest day on Saturday. The rain coverage will ease down on Labor Day Monday and into next week. The higher rain chances will send our highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

