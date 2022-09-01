Hulu’s “Dopesick” starting conversation about opioid addiction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown’s Saegner Theatre -- hosting Dr. Steve Loyd Wednesday night -- the inspiration behind the character portrayed by actor Michael Keaton in Hulu’s “Dopesick” -- highlighting America’s struggle with opioid addiction.

“First of all I want to start tonight with a number -- the number is 107,622... Does anyone know what that number is? It’s the number of opioid deaths in 2021,” said Dr. Loyd. “That’s equivalent to a 747 jet full of passengers -- crashing and burning -- and killing everyone on board every 36 hours.”

Dr. Loyd along with a panel of friends very candidly talked about not only his battle with opioids but the challenge to get people help.

“We have to decrease the stigma and allow people to step out and ask for help. If we don’t do that we are going to continue to lose -- people and it’s unacceptable,” said Dr. Loyd.

While it was a deadly problem before the pandemic -- the lockdowns made it even worse by isolating people -- then there’s fentanyl.

“It took it up multiple notches. I saw heroin coming when you shut off the pain pills and you don’t give people help -- heroin is already there. What people didn’t see was fentanyl. It’s cheaper -- it’s more potent and it’s literally in everything. I for one didn’t see that coming. And it’s just upped the ante,” explained Dr. Loyd.

“It’s a tough life but we are getting better every day -- and we thank God,” said Jay Joiner.

Jay Joiner is currently in recovery and says while addiction is often misunderstood -- he believes “Dopesick” sheds light on what addicts go through.

“It’s really interesting -- they’ll understand more about what is going on in this country they’ll gain a lot of information on addicts that are suffering from what happened. But we can get better -- there’s hope for us out there,” said Joiner.

“So any time we do anything like this -- the message is always hope. Can I get help... Can I start living my life a different way -- and the answer to that is yes,” said Dr. Loyd.

According to Dr. Loyd, 75% of people in the U.S. have been connected to opioid addiction in one form or the other -- that’s the other message -- it can impact any family.

