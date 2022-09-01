Local business pleads with community to donate water for citizens struggling in Jackson, Miss.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss. is facing a crisis... residents don’t have enough clean water.

Here at home in Mobile, one local business is helping out.

Uniforms-R-Us is collecting water bottle donations. They say their goal is to completely fill a tractor trailer with bottles of water over the weekend.

Lorenzo Martin, owner of Uniforms-R-Us, is leading the drive and asking the community to help.

There will be a tractor trailer delivering the bottles of water to the citizens of Jackson.

Martin says he is hoping others will step up, too.

“It’s one thing to not have drinking water-- but it’s something else not to have water at all, not even in your fire hydrants or toilets. That has to be a miserable situation. I’m adamantly reaching out to the citizens of Mobile County to say ‘let’s do our part’,” said Martin.

The tractor trailer will be located at Uniforms-R-Us on Government Boulevard until Sunday, and it will be there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The truck will leave early next week.

