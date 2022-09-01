Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigating several incidents at two schools

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Four juveniles were arrested and are in custody at the Strickland Youth Center. All accused of threatening to shoot up Grand Bay middle school, according to investigators. This all happened Tuesday.

After talking to the principal and other students, they were able to identify four suspects. All juveniles, and three of them just 11 years old.

Cpl. Lonnie Parsons said it was shocking when he found out. But he added that social media plays a part.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is taking this very seriously and they want to send the message to kids and adults that this won’t be tolerated.

“Kids nowadays need to understand that when you’re joking, it’s not a joke. This is never a joke. It will never be treated as a joke. The age of culpability in the state of Alabama is seven years old. We will charge someone from seven all the way to up 37 or 107 to make sure that our students are safe and well kept,” Cpl. Parsons said.

Just ten minutes away at Alma Bryant high school, there was another incident. Law enforcement was notified out of caution after the bathroom was vandalized.

Separate tips lead to the investigation in Grand Bay. Parsons said those are crucial in catching these threats before they happen.

“We take these threats very seriously and we will act without hesitation to secure the safety of our students. It’s extremely unfortunate that they have to live in this kind of world. And all we can do as parents, family, and law enforcement is work together to create better environments for them to grow up and learn in,” Cpl. Parsons said.

Those incidents aren’t connected. Meanwhile those four juveniles are charged with disorderly conduct.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.