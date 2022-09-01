Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road.

Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.

Mobile County prosecutors argued that Rudolph Warnell Caver, 27, of Mobile, was one of the shooters.

“But the evidence wasn’t very convincing, apparently,” Deputy Public Defender Glenn Davidson said.

Caver testified in his own defense, denying the allegations. A prosecution witness testified that Rudolph was one of the shooters.

“Apparently, his testimony was not credible in that regard,” Davidson said.

Charges remain pending against a pair of co-defendants, Raquise Murphy and Gary Hudson.

