Mobile Parks & Rec events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Parks and Rec giving a preview of what events are coming up in September.

9.1.22 – Movies in the Park 6PM

MPRD’s Fall Movies in the Park Series kicks off on Thursday, September 1st, and will run for 8 weeks! Each Thursday Mobile Parks and Rec will be showing a different movie, at a different park, with a different community partner. All of these events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin to play at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on – and snacks to munch on during the movie!

9.9.22 – ArtWalk – 6-9PM

Friday September 9th – Cathedral Square

During the month of September Mobile Parks and Rec will be celebrating several different forms of art! One will be that of beauticians and barbers for Beauty and Barber month. Their team is working alongside a group of volunteer beauticians/barbers to plan a specialized showcase/expo along Claiborne Street between Cathedral Square and the church.

Additionally, Mobile Parks and Rec is celebrating national Yoga Month in Cathedral Square. There’s 3 different, free, yoga sessions set for you. One each hour for the duration of ArtWalk. It kicks off with Kids Yoga, followed by Relaxation Yoga, and ending the night with Hip Hop Yoga.

9.9.22 – Roll Mobile

Friday September 9th – Bienville Square – 6:00-9:00pm

Roll Mobile is returning for Year #2! The streets around Bienville Square will turn into a huge, outdoor, roller skating rink! There are only two months left of skating the square for the season. Listen to a live DJ and skate the square from 6:00-9:00pm (during ArtWalk)! Roller Skates and Roller blades only. No Skateboards, Hover Boards, or Scooters allowed.

9.10.22 - Saturdays at the Coop

Saturday, September 10th - Cooper Riverside Park 7:00-10:00pm

Mobile Parks and Rec continues their Saturdays at the Coop season with Bluegrass Night! This is the first bluegrass night at The Coop – with The Gator Boys – who self-identify as “Not Your Grandpa’s Bluegrass”! Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks, and etc. and meet us at the park for a night of music!

9.28.22 – Sip N Paint

Wednesday, September 28th – Mardi Gras Park 6:00-9:00pm

Sip N Paint has been one of the more popular events hosted by the City of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department. $25 will get you all the supplies you need for your paint project. There will be singing, dancing, sipping, and painting the night away. Feel free to bring your own snacks and etc. if you would like. Live DJ and Adult Beverages will also be at this event! There are a couple of different options of what you can paint, or painters can do whatever their heart desires!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.