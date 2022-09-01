Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.

On Monday afternoon, August 15th, investigators say Norwood, and a guy he knew, got into an argument at a convenience store on Pecan Street. The argument soon escalated to violence. Police say Norwood pulled a gun, and shot the victim several times, before jumping on a bright lime bicycle, and pedaling away. Mobile police provided this picture taken from surveillance video, they say just minutes after the shooting. You can clearly see what appears to be a gun in Norwood’s hand. investigators told us it’s the murder weapon.

The Mobile Police Department has asked to the public’s help in locating Billy Norwood, aka “Billy the Kid,” who is wanted on a murder warrant. (Mobile Police Department)

Billy Norwood is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 222 pounds. If you see him, don’t approach him. MPD says he’s armed and very dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

