Press conference Thursday morning, releasing more information on Officer Lopez death

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The biggest question many want answered is who the driver is who allegedly blew through a stop sign and crashed into Officer Ivan Lopez. Summerdale Police are hosting a press conference Thursday morning to hopefully answer that question and why it’s taken so long to release basic information.

It’s been nine long days since Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez was on his way home from work, when investigators said a speeding driver blew through a stop sign, hitting and killing the veteran officer.

“It’s just sad,” said Kevin Brock, Chief of Summerdale Police at the crash scene. “It’s just sad. When you’re dealing with something like this, so senseless, you have two people driving at a ridiculous speed. The speed limit on this road is 45, and they were estimated to be close to double than that coming through here. They blew the stop sign and connected with the officer.”

Little to no information has been released since that night. It’s still unclear who the other driver is or any possible charges he may face.

In the name of transparency, FOX10 pressed for answers all last week before going to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office Monday.

“At this time, we cannot make any comments on the case,” said Bob Wilters, Baldwin County District Attorney. “The investigation is still active, and hopefully we will have an answer for everyone soon.”

It appears those answers are coming Thursday morning at 10:30. All the agencies involved in the case will have a news conference at Summerdale town hall.

Officer Lopez was honored in Foley Saturday during a funeral service, including a procession of dozens of law enforcement that passed the crash site.

Now, there’s a memorial of flowers and pictures of Lopez.

