Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.

The setting couldn’t be better for good food with a view. Several restaurants have had successful runs on the Fairhope Pier and no less is expected from the next. The Blind Tiger already has four restaurants in Mississippi and Louisiana. Chef and Co-owner of the new Fairhope location, Thomas Genin said his concept will fit in nicely.

The Blind Tiger restaurant group provided this conceptual rendition of what the restaurant may look like (The Blind Tiger)

“The Blind Tiger in Fairhope will be a fun, casual waterfront spot where you can get great food and drink and if you want, pull your boat up right to the restaurant,” said Chef and co-owner, Thomas Genin.

There’s already a lot of excitement brewing amongst the locals. Genin has partnered with Fairhope resident, Brent Barkin and some early renovations are already underway.

“I think it’s going to be an amazing thing. Boaters can come in. They can order. They can take it down to them. They’re going to have it to where golf carts can go down there. Golf carts can have access, to be able to order from them. I think it’s just going to be a good fit for Fairhope,” said Salina Boyer.

The City Council and Fairhope Mayor, Sherry Sullivan agree. The existing lease will transfer over and will be renegotiated with the new owners at some point. Ever since the early 1970′s, starting with The Yardarm, Fairhope Pier has had a working restaurant and it’s very much a part of the quaint, waterfront town.

“Having a restaurant on the pier is something that I think everybody really just has come to expect in Fairhope and not having it for the past several years, I think we’ve really come to understand how much people look forward to having something back,” Sullivan said.

Some of those people were enjoying a day at the pier Wednesday. The Justices from Talladega visit the area a few times each year and have enjoyed eating at the pier.

“We just love the ambiance and just being at the bay and the lake and the beach. We just love it down here,” said Cindy Justice.

“Bring it on, Mr. Thomas,” laughed Boyer.

Genin said he’s spent a lot of time traveling from the Mississippi coast to Apalachicola looking for the perfect spot to expand. He said nothing spoke to him like the Fairhope location and full renovations will soon get underway. He hopes to be open for business by March of 2023.

