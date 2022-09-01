Advertise With Us
Tampa man convicted of Baldwin County bank fraud scheme

Timothy Howard Buchanan ... convicted in federal fraud case.
Timothy Howard Buchanan ... convicted in federal fraud case.(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Tampa man of a scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen driver’s licenses and counterfeit checks.

The jury found Timothy Howard Buchanan, 39, guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, possession of forged checks, possession of stolen mail, possession of identification documents and one count of aggravated identity theft. The jury acquitted him of one other identity theft charge.

A traffic stop in February led to the charges. According to court records, a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a Nissan Sentra on Feb. 23 on Interstate 65 for a window-tint violation. After noticing marijuana cigarettes, law enforcement officers searched the vehicle and found an envelope with seven counterfeit checks and five stolen driver’s licenses, according to affidavit filed in court. A black magnetic box contained 36 checks from various businesses in Alabama and Florida, along with a laptop computer, printer and blank check stock, according to the document.

Prosecutors alleged that the checks, some of which belonged to a Loxley company called Stone Interiors, totaled $345,000. The checks recently had been stolen from the mail in Loxley.

Authorities alleged that two accomplices would send Buchanan into banks and retail stores to cash stolen checks. The accomplices, Jaleeshia Deanna Robinson and Tyre Dayshawn Crawford, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose set Buchanan’s sentencing for December.

