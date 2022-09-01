Vintage USO Stars and Stripes Jubilee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Vintage USA Stars and Stripes Jubilee is coming up on Friday, September 9th. The event will take place in the USS Alabama Battleship Hanger. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Convoy of Hope.

This fun filled evening will feature entertainment from the Mobile Big Band Society (featuring Chip Herringtno & Randy Davis). There will also be an appearance from Miss Mobile Bay Bri Burrell and the event will be catered by Naman’s Catering.

For info and tickets visit:

CenterPointe Jubilee

