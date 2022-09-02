Court documents reveal new details in alleged sex abuse case in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - There are alarming new details in the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Gulf Shores that happened over the weekend.

45-year-old Daniel Crain was arrested after the victim was found unconscious.

We originally reported Monday that officers got the call to come to the parking lot of Mudbugs for a report of sexual assault and a fight.

Court documents now show that the victim was found outside of Patches Tattoo & Emporium just feet away from the bar. Police on Monday said they obtained a warrant for the tattoo parlor, but at the time, they wouldn’t tell us why.

Now from those documents, we can report that a witness entered the tattoo shop after 2 a.m. and allegedly saw the victim naked on a tattoo chair with the suspect behind her. Another witness entered the business after “being summoned for help”.

According to those court documents, Daniel Crain works at that tattoo shop and the charges show the woman was quote “incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.”

The documents also show the victim was taken to the hospital and medical staff indicated she may have been restrained due to injuries to her arms and legs.

Police believe the fight happened after the alleged assault. And after talking to several people, they identified Crain as the suspect.

Crain was released the next day. In an effort to get all sides of the story, we once again reached out to the tattoo parlor and the owner who also owns the bar, but we haven’t gotten a response.

