Hot day with increasing rain chances; tropical developments no threats to U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen several hot days in a row on the Gulf Coast, and today will be pretty hot as well. Projected highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon.

Rain coverage will increase to 50% so more of you will see heavy rain and lightning. The morning hours should be mostly dry. Expect storms to pop up in greater numbers this afternoon. Most of these storms will fade out this evening so there shouldn’t be any major problems for high school football games tonight, but i’d still bring the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Rain coverage increases into the 60-70% range as we move into the Labor Day weekend so Plan B’s will be needed if you have outdoor plans for the unofficial end of summer.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Danielle is in the north Atlantic and is no threat to land. The other two disturbances in the Atlantic are no threat to the U.S. We’ll be watching things closely out there over the next several weeks.

