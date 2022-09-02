‘It’s never too late to speak up’; man pleads guilty to two accounts of sexual abuse while victims speak out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an emotional day in room 6400 at Mobile Government Plaza.

Paul Stephen Bailey, a former lieutenant for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, pled guilty to two accounts of sexual abuse of the 2nd degree.

“He’s going to be a convicted sex offender, he’s going to have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and he’ll never be able to do this again,” said Johana Bucci, Assistant District Attorney for Sexual Assaults for Adult Victims.

The victims are sisters.

Normally, FOX10 News does not identify victims of sexual abuse but sisters Casey Richbourg and Ashley Robichaux wanted to tell their story.

They say Bailey was their stepfather at the time of the abuse. Richbourg and Robichaux tearfully gave counts of the sexual abuse they said they endured from Bailey. They said the abuse began before they were 12 years old.

They said they eventually reported the abuse to law enforcement in 2018.

“It’s never too late to speak up. If something happened to you whether it was yesterday, ten years ago, twenty, thirty years ago. It’s never too late to speak up and call it out,” said Casey Richbourg.

In 2018, Bailey was charged with rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse... but he took a plea deal, admitting to sexual abuse. The other charges were dropped.

The victims say they agreed to the plea deal because they did not want to have to relive everything again in a trial.

“No amount of time would ever be enough to justify what he did but the other side of the coin is that these girls would have to take the stand-- relive this-- and potentially face a lot more harm than they would good out of achieving the same goals,” added Bucci.

Bailey was sentenced to one year... split to serve 90 days.

“He will still just serve 90 days unless on his probationary period does something that will cause him to serve the other 9 months,” stated Dennis Knizley, Bailey’s defense attorney.

The victims say even though they agreed to the deal, they don’t think they’ll ever be fully satisfied.

“I don’t think any amount of time was fair enough,” said Robichaux.

“I think he deserved a lot worse, but we didn’t have to go to trial,” added Richbourg. “One day, you can reclaim your power, you can grow up, you can get help, you can make things better. I mean, you can’t change what somebody does to you but you can choose how you react and what you do with yourself afterwards.”

When given the opportunity to speak to the victims, Bailey said nothing.

Since he will be considered a lifetime registered sex offender, he must check in with the state quarterly. He is not allowed to have contact with the victims.

