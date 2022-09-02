Judge sets $251,500 bail for Orange Beach man charged in traffic death of Mount Vernon cop

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday set bail at mor than $250,000 for an Orange Beach man accused of killing a Mount Vernon police officer in a drunken-driving crash.

Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully largely accepted the recommendation of prosecutors, rejecting the defense request for a $100,000 bail. He set $200,000 bail for a charge of reckless murder and $50,000 for first-degree assault. He added a requirement that the $50,000 be in cash or a corporate surety through a bonding company.

In addition, Tyler Lee Henderson has a $1,000 bail on a violating a requirement he use an ignition interlock device and $500 for driving while suspended, for a total bond of $251,500.

The judge further required that Henderson be under house arrest, not drive a vehicle or boat and wear an electronic device that can detect alcohol.

Law enforcement investigators allege that Tyler Lee Henderson was drunk and driving at a high rate of speed on Baldwin County 36 at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 when he ran the stop sign at Alabama 59 and smashed Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car.

Defense attorney John Back told FOX10 News that he looks forward to seeing the prosecution’s evidence against his client.

“You know, right now, I’m focusing on my client, focusing on his on his family,” he said. ‘You know, it’s a huge tragedy for everyone involved. I mean, for both families – especially the Lopez family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through. And, you know, these are the toughest cases that come along, because of all the collateral consequences for an act that essentially was unintentional.”

Beck said he believes his client will be able to make bail, but he added that it might take a few days.

“I expect that we’ll be able to make it,” he said. “He’s got some outside help with his family. … He may bounce around over the weekend a little, but he’ll get out. … It’s hard to tell on a Friday afternoon if it really depends upon whether the Sheriff’s Office can get the GPS monitor on him on a Friday afternoon.”

Beck said that if Henderson does make bail, he will have to deal with an arrest warrant issued by the Orange Beach Municipal Court in connection with the interlock device, which prevents a vehicle from starting unless the driver’s breath shows no alcohol. He was required to install the device part of a pretrial diversion program on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

But prosecutors said Friday that never was done.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.