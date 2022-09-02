Labor Day weekend outlook

(WALA) - Moisture is on the rise, with scattered thundershowers returning for the Labor Day weekend.

We are tracking a weak surface front that will stall over the area this weekend. This will bring increasing rain chances back into the forecast for our area, especially by Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are especially high next week as well.

The tropics are active in the Atlantic. While we don’t see any organized activity forming in the short term in the Gulf, but several systems are being monitored in the Atlantic including Hurricane Danielle. Danielle is expected to remain over open waters in the far northern Atlantic. The low pressure area near the Lesser Antilles will head up to near Bermuda by early next week. This feature has an 70% chance of development.

