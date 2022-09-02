Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man out on bond for murder arrested again, accused of trying to elude police

Isaac Parker
Isaac Parker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man out on bond for murder was arrested early Friday morning after police say he refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Isaac Parker, 19, of Mobile, is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Government Street near Pinehill Drive, but the vehicle fled. The chase ended when the driver pulled over at Bel Air Boulevard and Television Drive. Parker was arrested without incident, police said.

His bond hearing on the new charges is set for Mobile, according to jail record.

Parker was arrested in June 2021 in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Isiah Dickerson, who was shot to death at a party on Dawes Road.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County
Tyler Lee Henderson is charged with reckless murder, assault 1st, driving while suspended and...
Judge sets $251,500 bail for Orange Beach man charged in traffic death of Mount Vernon cop
Mobile Police logo
One man confirmed dead in late night shooting
Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital