Man out on bond for murder arrested again, accused of trying to elude police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man out on bond for murder was arrested early Friday morning after police say he refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Isaac Parker, 19, of Mobile, is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Government Street near Pinehill Drive, but the vehicle fled. The chase ended when the driver pulled over at Bel Air Boulevard and Television Drive. Parker was arrested without incident, police said.

His bond hearing on the new charges is set for Mobile, according to jail record.

Parker was arrested in June 2021 in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Isiah Dickerson, who was shot to death at a party on Dawes Road.

