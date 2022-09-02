Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center.

Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman first aid until Acadian ambulance staff arrived, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Holloman was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the sheriff.

Pascagoula Police arrested the 33-year old Moss Point man Wednesday afternoon on a public drunkeness charge.

An autopsy is pending.

MBI is leading the investigation and will release any further information, according to Ezell.

