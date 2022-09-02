Mobile Planning Commissions moves Civic Center rezoning forwad

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s 27-plus acres of prime real estate. The City encouraging the Mobile Planning Commission to approve a Master Plan as well as creating a new special district when it comes to zoning for the Mobile Civic Center site.

“It’s been thought out -- is it perfect -- probably not. But it’s not only a starting point but it’s a way down the road to ultimately what will be built on that site,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson told commissioners.

Mayor Stimpson says by rezoning the special district -- it will not only define what can be done -- but it will save all parties a lot of time.

“The reason for doing it -- for one perspective would be -- if I’m a developer and I look at the zoning as it exists today -- I think there’s a blank canvas there -- so I can go build anything. And we’ve seen that -- developers come in and say I can do this that and the other -- and really by the time they have the public hearings and really by the time they go through a zoning process -- they realize they have wasted a lot of time,” said Mayor Stimpson.

In addition to keeping the Arena, Theater, and adding a hotel -- among the recommendations by Populous Architects -- Lawrence Street would include residential housing. Church Street East residents want it to be limited to single-family dwellings. They also have concerns about parking -- even with the proposed 1,000 space parking garage.

“The parking designed for the Civic Center site is insufficient. It is insufficient to accommodate event, commercial, business, and residential parking. So a plan for additional parking should be submitted. And it will curb people coming and crossing Lawrence Street and parking in front of our houses,” said Marie Dyson, Church Street East resident.

While Populous is a world-class architectural firm -- some argue Populous does not have the expertise in form-based code planning -- which the rest of downtown has been developed under.

“Our city code requires a master plan for this special district and I would urge you to tell the City Council that you cannot make these decisions until a planner has been hired who knows form base codes and can make proper recommendations,” said Wanda Cochran, downtown attorney and resident.

“The rezoning of this particular site is being rushed,” said Carol Hunter, Downtown Mobile Alliance.

“You know we all want to see progress... And these are the things that can help and it’s the things that can also hinder progress and we’ve got to take all of that into account,” said Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones -- who sits on the Planning Commission.

“If we restrict -- the Master Plan too much -- it’s going to restrict our ability and our options to move forward from a financial situation... so I think there’s a lot of balance,” said Kirk Mattei, Mobile Planning Commission.

After a lot of discussion -- commissioners approved a Master Plan for rezoning with amendments to include buildings facing Lawrence Street -- be no taller than three stories and will include parking for residents on site. Meanwhile, those with concerns appreciated the commission’s time -- however -- they don’t feel they were truly heard.

“They didn’t take into account the primary concern -- which is that they’ve rezoned it before it’s properly master-planned... In our view. They would argue that it has been,” said Hunter.

The recommendation by the Mobile Planning Commission now goes before the City Council -- which has the ultimate say.

