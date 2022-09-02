Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
UPDATE: U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County has reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

---

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

---

