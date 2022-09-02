One man confirmed dead in late night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.

While on the scene, officers received another call later concerning an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at 4110 Government Boulevard, Krystal Restaurant. The victim was transported to the hospital for his injury and later died.

The preliminary investigation reveals the incident occurred at 3006 Halls Mill Road, and the victim was located at 4110 Government Boulevard.

The victim’s name will be released pending notification of the next of kin.

No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or send an anonymous tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.”

