Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night.

According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.

Police say shortly after that call, another call came in saying there had been a shooting at the Shell gas station at Halls Mill Rd. and McVay Dr. Police say investigators found shell casings and blood at the scene. At this time, it is unclear if these two scenes are connected.

Police didn’t release the condition of the victim or his identity.

This is an active investigation and we have reached out to authorities to get more information on this incident. As soon as we learn more, we will let you know.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

45-year-old Daniel Crain is charged with first-degree Sexual Abuse
Court documents reveal new details in alleged sex abuse case in Gulf Shores
Disagreements over Mobile Civic Center road map
Disagreements over Mobile Civic Center road map
Police: Sexual Assault happened inside Gulf Shores Tattoo shop
Police: Sexual Assault happened inside Gulf Shores Tattoo shop
Peaceful protest over officer involved shooting
Peaceful protest over officer involved shooting