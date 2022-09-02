Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night.

According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.

Police say shortly after that call, another call came in saying there had been a shooting at the Shell gas station at Halls Mill Rd. and McVay Dr. Police say investigators found shell casings and blood at the scene. At this time, it is unclear if these two scenes are connected.

Police didn’t release the condition of the victim or his identity.

This is an active investigation and we have reached out to authorities to get more information on this incident. As soon as we learn more, we will let you know.

