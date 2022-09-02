Pepsi SoundStage: Matt Pritchard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matt Pritchard joined us on our Pepsi SoundStage for a great performance.

Matt Pritchard is a singer-songwriter from Mobile, AL who has been singing in local churches and writing songs as a hobby for the last 20 years. His influences include southern artists such as Sean McConnell, Jason Isbell, David Crowder, and more. He plans to begin publishing more music soon.

You can find more info about Matt on his Instagram @bluetinmusic.

---

