The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!

Click on the link to see for yourself. Better yet, come on out to their Open House!

Info below:

Open House

Come and see the renovations of The Pillars Mobile and meet our amazing team! We will be hosting an open house on Saturday, September 3rd from 1:30 PM until 5:30 PM, and on Sunday, September 4th from 2 PM until 5 PM. We cannot wait to meet you!

The Pillars Mobile

1757 Government Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

251-210-7057

https://www.pillarsmobile.com

https://www.facebook.com/pillarsmobile

Alabama Paint Company

(251) 366-2999

https://www.facebook.com/alabamapaintcoinc

