PJ’s Coffee expanding to Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -PJ’s Coffee is expanding to Tillman’s Corner! We talked with Dalton Dodich, Managing Partner of the location, about this new addition to the family across the Mobile area.

You can check out their new location at 5000 Rangeline Xing Dr. S, Mobile, AL 36619. It is in the shopping center just in front of Aldi.

Right now is a great time to check out PJ’s - as they just unveiled their new fall drinks for the season. We got to test out the S’mores Velvet Ice, the Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam Cold Brew, and the Pumpkin Latte.

PJ’s is a New Orleans-based coffee company founded in 1978, but it has locations across the US, spanning throughout 15 states.

They also have additional locations in Mobile at 3950 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608, and in Spanish Fort at 6510 Spanish Fort Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL 36527.

If you want to check out PJ’s coffee, you can download the app and enter the promo code FREECOFFEE, to get your first beverage for free!

