Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned.

They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it.

The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is said to be terrorizing several residents.

In another video, the person was seen walking around at 2 a.m. peeking through a window and then putting his hand in front of the camera.

As the person walks away you see them walk over to someone’s car and appear to urinate.

One resident Allison Kravette says this has been going on for a while, and they’re tired of it.

“We’ve had this man entering through like the side gates for the past couple of months, I think since like April,” Kravette said. “And he’s been breaking into our cars. And more recently he’s been coming up to our doors.”

From another camera angle, you see the person running and hiding on someone’s porch.

One thing’s for sure, these women say they don’t feel safe.

“That’s honestly the main thing is just our safety,” another resident Azriel Boles said. “Most of the people that live here are women and so we made this group chat of all the women that live here.”

The residents have placed wanted posters around the complex naming the suspicious person “The Ratman.”

Resident Olivia Marton says she isn’t afraid to protect herself.

“I come from a family where I am taught to defend myself,” Marton said. “And if anyone in my house feels like they’re in danger I’ll put that into my own hands.”

The Mobile Police Department is treating this as a suspicious person report because the person hasn’t been seen breaking into an apartment or car.

If you know anything about this, call MPD.

FOX 10 News reached out to speak with the apartment complex about this but they didn’t have a comment.

