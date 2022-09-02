USA Health to give free car seat checks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health explains the importance of properly installed car seats.

USA Health says statistics show that as many 90% of all children’s car seats are installed incorrectly. Brooke Olson, a registered nurse and clinical nurse educator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, says one of the top reasons for deaths in young children in the U.S. is because of improperly installed car seats.

She says child seats, when installed correctly, can reduce the risk of fatal injury of infants and children. USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital employs more than a dozen nationally certified child passenger safety technicians to ensure that our youngest patients are sent home in properly installed car seats.

During car seat inspections, all improperly installed car seats are removed and checked for expiration dates and possible damage. Parents and other caregivers who bring the car seats to an event are offered information on best practices for car seats and booster seats for children.

USA Health is offering free car seat checks on Friday, September 23 from noon to 3 p.m. This event will be located in the lower level parking lot of the USA Health Strada Patient Care Center.

