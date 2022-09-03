Citronelle issues bulletin for man accused of domestic violence, reckless endangerment

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department issued an all-points bulletin Friday for a 31-year-old man wanted on domestic violence and reckless endangerment warrants.

Police said that on around 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Marcus Leon Byrd, 31, observed the victim traveling in her vehicle on Coy Smith Highway in Citronelle. Byrd turned around and rammed the victim’s vehicle, forcing her off the road and into a ditch, authorities said.

According to a statement issued by Police Chief Michael C McLean, Byrd was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and was pointing it towards the victim through the window.

During the car chase, the victim was able to notify Citronelle PD and officers responded to the location.

Byrd fled the area before officers arrived. Officers determined that the victim was transporting her infant son, who is also the son of the suspect. The investigation revealed that the suspect was also transporting their other two children in his vehicle when the chase occurred, according to McLean.

Byrd’s vehicle was located a short time later and the two children were found safe and unharmed. The pistol was also recovered, McLean said.

Byrd has active warrants for felony second-degree domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment in the incident, police said.

According to McLean, the Citronelle Police Department has spoken to Byrd and he advised that he would surrender himself to law enforcement, but he has failed to do so.

