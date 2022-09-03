First & 10 Scoreboard Week 3
· St. Luke’s 20 Chickasaw 14
· Southern Choctaw 8 Millry 41
· Theodore 41 Murphy 13
· Choctaw, Fla. 39 Fairhope 43
· Daphne 25 Alma Bryant 0
· St. Michael 14 Bayside Academy 17
· Fruitdale 28 Choctaw County 44
· Vigor 33 Citronelle 7
· Washington County 0 Clarke County 46
· Excel 25 Cottage Hill Christian 21
· Baker 41 Davidson 16
· Satsuma 15 Escambia County 55
· Mary G. Montgomery 42 Foley 43 OT
· Faith Academy 12 Gulf Shores 22
· Flomaton 26 Hillcrest-Evergreen 27 OT
· Leroy 47 McIntosh 19
· W.S. Neal 0 Mobile Christian 34
· Jackson 14 Orange Beach 31
· Blount 42 Robertsdale 24
· Baldwin County 7 Spanish Fort 42
· Saraland 42 St. Paul’s 14
· Wilcox Central 0 T.R. Miller 70
· LeFlore 0 UMS-Wright 39
· Elberta 0 Williamson 20
