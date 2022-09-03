Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard Week 3

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
· St. Luke’s 20 Chickasaw 14

· Southern Choctaw 8 Millry 41

· Theodore 41 Murphy 13

· Choctaw, Fla. 39 Fairhope 43

· Daphne 25 Alma Bryant 0

· St. Michael 14 Bayside Academy 17

· Fruitdale 28 Choctaw County 44

· Vigor 33 Citronelle 7

· Washington County 0 Clarke County 46

· Excel 25 Cottage Hill Christian 21

· Baker 41 Davidson 16

· Satsuma 15 Escambia County 55

· Mary G. Montgomery 42 Foley 43 OT

· Faith Academy 12 Gulf Shores 22

· Flomaton 26 Hillcrest-Evergreen 27 OT

· Leroy 47 McIntosh 19

· W.S. Neal 0 Mobile Christian 34

· Jackson 14 Orange Beach 31

· Blount 42 Robertsdale 24

· Baldwin County 7 Spanish Fort 42

· Saraland 42 St. Paul’s 14

· Wilcox Central 0 T.R. Miller 70

· LeFlore 0 UMS-Wright 39

· Elberta 0 Williamson 20

