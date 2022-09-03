Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels.

From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every road and back-up in downtown leads to the tunnels -- making a holiday getaway challenging.

“I’m actually going to Pensacola, Florida -- to catch a flight to Houston and this is going to cause a delay,” said Josh Lockwood, sitting in Mobile traffic.

Lockwood is among the more than 12.5-million Americans flying this weekend -- that’s if he ever gets out of Mobile.

“I think we need to figure out a better way to get in and out of the tunnels, especially the Bankhead Tunnel. Lee: What about the bridge situation? -- We need to do something -- make it happen. It’s taken us 30 minutes to go three inches,” said Lockwood.

While construction on a new I-10 Bridge and Bayway could begin in late 2023 -- folks aren’t holding their breath.

Meanwhile even though prices at the pump have come down from their summer peak of $5 a gallon, $3.19 for regular is still nothing to celebrate.

“Lee: How often do you have to fill up? -- Woman: At least once a week sometimes two. Lee: What’s that been like lately? -- Tough! Very tough!”

While others are hitting the road this Labor Day -- she tells us not her.

“This is the first Labor Day -- that I’m going to labor because I can’t enjoy it. Lee: So you’re actually going to work this Labor Day? -- yeah. And if you want a better premium -- you’re like 3.50/4.00 dollars -- still. I shouldn’t have to spend... I shouldn’t have to budget gas the way I do.”

Back on the street -- those traveling over the next few days will need to “budget” some extra time and a whole lot of patience.

