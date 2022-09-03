Advertise With Us
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening.

A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will have updates as the information comes available.

