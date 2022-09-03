MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening.

A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will have updates as the information comes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.