MPD seeks public’s help in search for missing elderly man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing 83-year-old whom they say is easily confused.

Henry Alexander was reported missing Friday, September 2, 2022.

Alexander was last seen at Wal-Mart at 685 Schillinger Road South by his wife when they searched for their vehicle in the parking and were separated.

He 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair. He was wearing a brown hat, white t-shirt and pants.

He is driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henry Alexander is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

