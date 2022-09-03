MPD: Suspect stabs 2 relatives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are trying to determine what led a person to stab two relatives Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Coronado Court.

According to police, one victim sustained critical injuries while the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect is related to both victims.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims or the suspect at this time.

No further information was released.

FOX10 News will have more details once they become available.

