New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path

New South Craft Highway bridge, which includes a pedestrian path, opened Friday in Mobile County.
New South Craft Highway bridge, which includes a pedestrian path, opened Friday in Mobile County.(Mobile County Comission)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians.

The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Work to replace the old bridge took about eight months, according to county officials.

The project is in Mobile County Commission District 1, represented by Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, and was funded through the 2016 Pay-As-You-Go program, county officials said.

