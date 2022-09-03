New Twitter edit button

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Twitter is finally testing edited tweets. Let’s repeat that. Twitter is finally testing edited TWEETS!

Twitter said in — where else? — a tweet that some users may start seeing edited tweets in their feed because it is testing the long-awaited edit button. “This is happening and you’ll be okay,” the company said.

Here’s what we know.

According to Twitter, the edited tweets are being tested internally, with the plan of extending the feature to subscribers of its paid Twitter Blue service later this month.

People have been calling on Twitter to add an edit button for years — which rivals like Facebook and Instagram offer — others have raised concerns about the potential implications of such a feature. Specifically, concerned about the possibility of a harmless tweet going viral and then edited to include misinformation, increasing the reach of a tweet that might otherwise not have spread.

Twitter, seemingly addressing that concern by saying tweets can only be edited “a few times” and no longer than 30 minutes after it’s ben posted. Plus, the edited tweets will appear with an icon, label and timestamp to make it obvious they have been modified, and users can click through to a tweet’s “edit history” to see past versions.

Like any new feature kinks will need to be worked through. The Twitter Blue subscription costs $4.99 a month. It offers exclusive features including ad-free news on popular sites, and the ability to upload longer videos and more.

