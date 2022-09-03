Our Saturday will be hot and humid, with storms likely.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We have been a bit quiet the past few days, but that is likely to change today. Gulf moisture is back, and 60-70% rain chances are back with it for our Saturday. The storms will pop up in the afternoon so be flexible with your plans once the storms build. Highs will be near 90.

We will have similar conditions for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday. Rain chances stay high. So, once again, stay flexible and be prepared to change plans when the downpours move through.

The beach and boating forecasts are decent through the holiday weekend. Rain chances are lower on the coast and rip current risk stays low.

We are tracking two tropical systems. Tropical Storm Danielle is in the North Atlantic and will bother nobody. Tropical Storm Earl is in the West Atlantic and will curve back out to sea and also not bother anyone.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.