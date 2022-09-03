Saraland PD issues missing and endangered person alert for 40-year-old man

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man whom they say may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Travis Sapp, 40, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 around 8 p.m. in the Saraland area.

Sapp is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 235 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

He may be driving a gray 2009 GMC Sierra bearing Idaho plates 2CRU584.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Sapp is asked to call the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.

