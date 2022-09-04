Advertise With Us
MPD investigate several disturbances on Schillinger Road South Saturday night

No injuries reported, police say
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police were busy Saturday night investigating two incidents on Schillinger Road South, including one in which shots were fired.

Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the AMC Theater at 785 Schillinger Road South regarding a complaint of disorderly conduct involving juveniles in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the crowd dispersed, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Shortly after, officers heard several shots in the area and responded to nearby Get Air at 842 Schillinger Road South, where they discovered that the building had been hit by gunfire, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media
