MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department say people are quick to post a crime to social media but often fail to actually file a police report.

While the police department encourages people to inform their neighbors of criminal activity, it is also urging them to call and file a police report.

“The issue is if the individuals are going to a social media platform, then the police department is not aware that a crime has occurred. So that’s our major concern,” said police spokeswoman Cpl. Katrina Frazier. “We want to know if individuals are breaking into vehicles or entering into people’s homes without their permission and we don’t know that if the incident isn’t reported to us correctly.”

To report crimes, the public is urged to call 911 for emergencies or contact Mobile police at 251-208-7211 for non-emergencies.

