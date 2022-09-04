Our Sunday will be warm and humid, with storms likely.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Rain is likely for our Sunday with 60-70% chances across the area. We are starting with some coastal showers around in the morning with increasing coverage after lunchtime. When it’s not raining it will likely be cloudy again as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

We will have similar conditions for Labor Day on Monday. Rain chances stay high. So, once again, stay flexible and be prepared to change plans when the downpours move through.

The beach and boating forecasts are decent through the holiday weekend. Rain chances are lower on the coast and rip current risk stays low.

We are tracking two tropical systems. Hurricane Danielle is in the North Atlantic and will bother nobody. Tropical Storm Earl is in the West Atlantic and will curve back out to sea and also not bother anyone.

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.