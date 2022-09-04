Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene.

Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar Diaz was arrested and charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault.

Meanwhile Andy Sims was a popular tattoo artist -- known as “Tattoo Drew.” His family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon to not only remember him but share a message to stop the violence.

“Senseless... Too many senseless... Violent gun crimes and deaths,” said Shawn Moore, owner Brother’s Ink.

A heartfelt poem titled “Shades of Drew” -- was read paying tribute to his God-given talent. -- “A self-taught magician of originality and flash -- often given the task of turning a blank canvas into a mural.”

An artist his entire life -- Drew was employed at Brother’s Ink Tattoo Parlor in downtown Mobile.

“He was the very first artist here a Brother’s Ink Tattoo Parlor. I met him -- we clicked and we linked up for months before I even found this spot. And he was very eager -- eager to get in and go to work. Because that’s what he loved to do was draw,” recalled Moore.

Andy -- as his family called him -- was just coming into his own at the time of his death. His stepdad says they’re still experiencing a lot of firsts in their grief.

“Fast as far as it’s been a year... Slow as far as healing,” said Steven Boyd, Drew’s stepdad.

The family continues to have chance encounters with people he’s touched.

“A young lady broke down on the side of the road -- so I stopped to help her. We get her to the gas station and her mom shows up and she’s got tattoos. So we’re talking about tattoos and I mention about my son, my stepson -- and she goes oh -- Tattoo Drew -- and I’m like yeah. And she’s like he did this tattoo. And she had a joker face tattooed on her hand here that she could hold up to her face like this,” said Boyd. “And that’s happened 3 or 4 times... It feels good to know that he’s impacted that many people.”

Drew’s work station at Brother’s Ink now a makeshift memorial where those who knew him best -- leave behind messages on the walls. Saturday those messages were sent upward with a balloon release -- not only remembering Tattoo Drew -- but the legacy he leaves behind.

Drew leaves behind a very large extended family -- as well as two sons and a daughter.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.