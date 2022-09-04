Advertise With Us
Thousands of tailgaters head to campus for the University of South Alabama’s season opener

against Nicholls State
against Nicholls State
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College football returned this weekend with kickoffs across the nation. At home, the South Alabama Jaguars faced Nicholls State for their season opener.

“Oh man, can you believe the atmosphere out here today?” said Mark Sullivan, Jags fan. “It’s crazy, the first game of the season. Jaguar football at its finest.”

The beginning of the Jags football season was greeted by tailgaters, the marching band, and plenty of eager fans, traveling near and far.

“This is my first game ever, coming in from Texas, drove 10 hours straight through,” said Danae Boyd.

Many hoped to take home the ‘W’.

“Go Jags, they have to win of course,” said Boyd.

The final score was 48-7 South Alabama.

The Jags next home game is Saturday, September 24 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

---

