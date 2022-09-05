75th annual parade kicks off Labor Day in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time since 2019 the Southwest Alabama Labor Council’s Labor Day parade rolled through the streets of Downtown Mobile.

“It’s great to be back. It’s great that this country can get started honoring these laborers, these people who work everyday to build this country,” said Kenneth Hoven.

For a lot of paradegoers it’s a yearly tradition that they’re glad to have back.

“We love coming back out and seeing everyone out having a good time,” said Thomas Crawford.

“It was a little different not being able to get out and see the bands and the community,” said Danyale Williams and Sedrick Wright.

One by one different groups and unions made their way along the route to the cheers of the people they serve day in and day out.

“It’s a day where we can get out here and do some things to enjoy fellowship with one another because these people right here is what keeps these paper mills going, these factories going, these refineries going,” added Hoven.

All while catching some of their favorite throws.

“I’m a huge sweets guy so some good candy, some moon pies takes me back to when I was a kid,” said Wright.

And some pretty interesting ones.

“The toilet paper and paper towels,” said Williams. “Yeah they can go home and we can use them.”

With some sweets and helpful items in hand it was the perfect way to kick off the holiday.

“I’m a working man. We love our Labor Day and we like to support our community and come out here and have a good time,” said Crawford.

