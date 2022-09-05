Almost three months after Prichard workers found body, still no answers on murder

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly three months after Prichard city workers discovered a body near an abandoned house, the victim’s family on Monday gathered to mourn him – and search for answers.

Antonio Hill said it was about 7:30 in the morning on June 10 when he got a knock at the door of his home on Bear Fork Road. Prichard city workers picking up trash at the house next door reported finding a body.

Investigators determined the victim was Roderick Nodd, Roddy Boo to his friends and family. His widow, Rachel Walker Nodd, said she got the news of his death in Dothan, where the family was in the process of moving. She said she got a call from a woman asking if had seen her husband.

“At that time, I hadn’t heard from him in two days,” she told FOX10 News. “That was unusual for him, you know, not to call someone.”

Eventually, Nodd said, she learned the awful truth: Her husband had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head. She said it appears as though someone shot him elsewhere and then dropped the body off of Cochran Road near Bear Fork Road.

Prichard authorities told FOX10 News on Monday that they have no leads in the murder.

On Monday, about a dozen of the victim’s relatives gathered at the empty lot where Prichard city workers found the body as they were picking up trash. The house that was there at the time since has been condemned and torn down.

The family members who gathered Monday set off balloons and erected a cross dedicated to the 47-year-old man. A fishing lure produced from the cross, a symbol of one of Nodd’s hobbies.

“I taught him how to fish,” Rachel Nodd said. “Because he loved fishing. He loved casinos. Family man. He loved his family.”

Nodd said she has been trying to keep it together for the two children and two stepchildren that her husband left behind.

“Horrible,” she said. “Especially for my daughter, Tybrianna. She’s been having lots of meltdowns. 8Everybody who really knew Roderick knew that that was his life. That’s her life. So, it’s been hard.”

Also hard, Nodd said, is the lack of progress on the investigation. The victim’s cousin, Tangela Craig, said police thus far have offered little in the way of updates.

“I guess the hardest part is just not knowing,” she said. “So, the unknown is the hardest. We know there are answers out there. We know streets talk, but we want answers so that we can kind of bring closure.”

The victim’s aunt, Sally Brown, said her nephew had had some legal problems in the past. But she says that was years ago.

“He’s not the person that they throw him out here to be trash,” she said. “He was murdered. He was wronged. He didn’t wrong anybody. No matter what the circumstances were in his past, that’s his past. And we want justice. Because without justice than how can we have closure?”

Craig urged police to redouble their efforts.

“Grasp for straws – find it; figure it,” she said. “That’s just where it is. … It leaves us very perplexed as to – how do you move forward when you don’t have answers?”

