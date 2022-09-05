Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Annual Labor Day parade set to roll Monday morning in downtown Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 75th annual Labor Day Parade set to take to the streets of through downtown at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

The parade will begin and end at the Mobile Civic Center.

Monday’s parade, presented by the Southwest Alabama Labor Council, rolls rain or shine.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
Annual Labor Day parade set to roll Monday morning in downtown Mobile
Annual Labor Day parade set to roll Monday morning in downtown Mobile
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
Coast Guard rescues 2 people as boat sinks in Pensacola